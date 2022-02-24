Man wanted on warrant attempts to deceive law enforcement about identity

A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after he attempted to deceive law enforcement about his true identity.

Michael C. Knights, 41, who is homeless, was riding a bicycle at about 8 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Longview Avenue when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Knights provided police with a false name, but a Rapid ID device was used to read his fingerprints, enabling police to learn his true identity. He admitted he was wanted on a Volusia County warrant.

He was arrested on a charge of providing a false name to law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.