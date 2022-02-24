83.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Northern Turnpike Extension could decimate parts of Sumter County

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Sumter County needs to wake up.
The Northern Turnpike Extension starts along County Road 219 going north taking out unmarked graves, continues along County Road 221 along Oak Grove Cemetery. Final plans may or may not go right over Oak Grove Cemetery but the road will definitely impact this cemetery one way or another.
Currently the access to the cemetery is from County Road 221 only. Then the road goes further north through Royal and turns west just short of County Road 462. There will be a bridge to cross over I-75 just south of the County Road 462 bridge crossing over I-75. This part of the Northern Turnpike Extension is inevitable since all four corridors use the same path. Royal will be decimated royally by this new road on both sides of I-75. West of I-75, the road turns north-west or south-west depending upon which corridor is the final selection. Either way, Royal, west of I-75 and up to County Road 475 will be cut up, neighbors will become strangers, access will change dramatically. First Royal was split up when I-75 was built in 1964. Now this Northern Turnpike Extension will be the nail in the coffin.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

