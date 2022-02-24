Shirley Dorothy Stuckrath, 86, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, she moved to The Villages in 1999. She was married to Edward Frank Stuckrath, Sr. for 52 years. Shirley worked for Martin-Marietta, then Helmut Guenschel, Inc., until retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sowers; sons, Edward F., Jr. and Keith L. Stuckrath; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held 8:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or www.chaptershealth.org. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.