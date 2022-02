Villager Julie Casale scored her eighth hole-in-one last week while golfing at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

She scored the lucky ace at Hole #5 at 95 yards with a 7-iron.

“I had told her she would be getting wet if the par 3 hole had water on it. Lucky for her it was Hole #5 and there is no ladder off the wooden wall into the water, for a person who happens to fall in. There is always next time,” said her husband Carl Casale.

