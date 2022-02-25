Carol H. Furlong of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep, with her daughter and caregiver Pat by her side on Sunday, February 20 at the age of 92. She was born on November 11, 1929, in Racine, Wisconsin where she grew up until the family moved to Caruthers, California. Carol and Tom raised their family in King of Prussia, PA, and then in Lemoyne, PA. They moved permanently to The Villages in 2000 in the Village of Santiago. Carol retired as a Real Estate Agent for Jack Gaughan Realtor, in Harrisburg, PA, and earlier worked in the office at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. She was actively involved in Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Women of Hope, Steeple People Clown Ministry at Hope Lutheran, The Villages Clown Alley #179 fondly known as “Pokey”, and in Santiago Women’s Club in The Villages. She also volunteered at The Lifelong Learning College. She is a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lemoyne, PA where she also taught Sunday School. She was past President of Lemoyne Junior Civic Club, Cumberland County Federation of Women, and was a volunteer for Hospice of PA. Carol is preceded in death by Chris Helding and Carolyn Madsen, parents; I. Thomas (Tom) Furlong, her husband; James (Jay) A. Furlong, her son; Jonnell F. Kaminski, her daughter; Caroline Marie Cleary, her great-granddaughter; Doris Hammond, her sister. She is survived by Patrice M. Cleary (Robert), her daughter; Ellen Furlong, her daughter in law; Robert Kaminski, her son in law; Jeff Furlong (Amanda) her grandson; Kimberly Bracken (James) her granddaughter; Kristopher Kaminski (Amber) her grandson; Aaron Kaminski (Gillian), her grandson; Thomas Cleary, her grandson; Brian Cleary (Jessica), her grandson; Kora and James Bracken, Quinn Kaminski, Braxton and Piper Cleary, Colton, Rosalie, and Wyatt Cleary all great-grandchildren and one on the way. Carol was an amazing person that seemed to touch every life in a special way. She was a giving person and always gave her all to anything she was involved in. Her laugh was contagious, and her wit was funny. She always had a smile on her face no matter what life threw her way. Family was extremely important to her as was her faith. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of life and luncheon at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL on Friday, March 11 at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to Hope Lutheran Church Building Fund or Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages. www.pennlive.com/obits