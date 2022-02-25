63.1 F
The Villages
Friday, February 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Gerald “Barry” Rogers

Gerald “Barry” Rogers, 81, passed away February 10, 2022. He was born in New Haven, Ky and moved to Louisville at age 16. He was living in The Villages, Fl at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Edith (Ray) Rogers, siblings Jackie (Dorothy), Phil, Judy (Charles) Radonich, Joanna Ennis & Sarah Rogers, brother-in-laws Marvin Hall & Harlan Silliman. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Pamela Sexton Rogers, siblings Mary Helen “Sis” Hall, Margaret Rogers, Steve (Kim), Bernie & Ben (Patsy), in-laws Lenora Rogers and Tommy Ennis plus many loving nieces and nephews. Affectionately known as the “Little General”, he liked to organize outings, sports and tell people what to do, he loved arguing UK sports with his UofL friends. He was a loving, caring person who was always there to help you. He will be missed by many friends.

Cremation was chosen and he will have a Memorial service at a later date.

