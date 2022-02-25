86.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 25, 2022
Heavy vehicle traffic and erosion take toll on roadway surface at Morse North Gate

By Staff Report

Heavy vehicle traffic and erosion have taken a toll on the roadway surface at the Morse North Gate in The Villages.

The right-side exit gate of the Morse North Gate located at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 is currently closed for road maintenance.

The left-side exit gate is solely being utilized at this time. Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of merging traffic and use caution when exiting.

Due to heavy vehicle traffic and the gradual erosion of road base material, there will now be concrete poured underneath the pavers to prevent erosion and help ensure that any settling is uniform. The exit gates will resume normal operation on Monday.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

