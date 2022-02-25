86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Last year, Mardi Gras festivities were held at Spanish Springs Town Square at a time everyone was trying to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This year, Sumter County boasts the highest vaccination rate in the state and the positivity rate has been on a downward trend.

The Mardi Gras party will get rolling at 3 p.m. with market vendors, food trucks and stilt walkers. Performers will include the Original Villages Belly Dancers, The Villages Cheerleaders and the Sweet and Sassy Line Dancers.

The Jammin’ Jambalaya Band will be performing at the pavilion.

Mardi Gras will also include the Mardi Paw March benefitting the humane society. Villagers are encouraged to dress up their pups and take part in a costume contest.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

PGA should give Trump and his golf courses a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the PGA and its treatment of former President Trump and his golf courses.

You don’t have to have a cross in your yard to be a good Christian

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Burning rather than recycling doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hacienda North resident questions a decision to burn recyclables in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos