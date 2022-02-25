Mardi Gras will be celebrated on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Last year, Mardi Gras festivities were held at Spanish Springs Town Square at a time everyone was trying to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This year, Sumter County boasts the highest vaccination rate in the state and the positivity rate has been on a downward trend.

The Mardi Gras party will get rolling at 3 p.m. with market vendors, food trucks and stilt walkers. Performers will include the Original Villages Belly Dancers, The Villages Cheerleaders and the Sweet and Sassy Line Dancers.

The Jammin’ Jambalaya Band will be performing at the pavilion.

Mardi Gras will also include the Mardi Paw March benefitting the humane society. Villagers are encouraged to dress up their pups and take part in a costume contest.