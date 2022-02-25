84.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 25, 2022
Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I feel such sorrow for the people of Ukraine this night while they are surrounded and being attacked by Russia, when the peoples of Ukraine and Russia have families, friends, and long relationships across those borders. It is like a civil war with friend and family fighting each other. People in Moscow and across Russia are protesting the war, despite an attempt by Putin at information blackout and harsh repression of the protests. Hopefully, some of the military and dissidents within the Kremlin will rise up and depose Putin. Perhaps, it is time that “Czar” Putin and his oligarchs are taken to that same basement for the same treatment Russian dissidents gave the last Czar in 1918.
We all agree with the sanctions and ramping them up. But, I don’t know why some members of the EU are fighting against blocking Russian from SWIFT, the international exchange of payments system. Biden and the U.S. cannot do it on their own; it requires agreement. And, I do not know why they are not putting Putin in play? They should freeze his assets, seize his yacht (which was in Germany last week) and give Ukraine long range missiles with the coordinates for Putin’s dacha (vacation homes), all of his many palaces, Red Square in Moscow, and that gray KGB building in Minsk, our tour guide pointed out as the headquarters of Bellarus’ KGB. It is wrong for young men and women on the front to be fighting and dying once again for the ambitions of wealthy powerful men who sit in luxury with no risk. Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome”, always trying to make himself taller and bigger by being obnoxious, aggressive, and cruel. He must be stopped. Put him in play.

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

 

