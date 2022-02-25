Texas claims I am a child abuser

To the Editor:

Texas has determined I am a child abuser. I need to be jailed, my professional license revoked. My story: I was a pediatrician. One of my patients born female, never conformed to expected gender roles. They refused to wear dresses preferring camo. They played with trucks. They functioned well in school, had friends.

In late childhood they told the parents that they wanted to be a boy, not a girl. This was well before trans awareness hit the public. I supported this patient, as did the parents. Specialists were brought in. Counseling was provided. In high school pharmacologic intervention was begun and after high school, surgical intervention.

I apparently am guilty of a crime. A very serious crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. I supported a person in finding their truth. I did not notify child protection. I did not report the parents for child abuse. I did not report the other medical and psychological experts involved in the care. We all need to go to jail.

Paul Chirlin

Virginia Trace