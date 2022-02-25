Village of St. Catherine man gets hole-in-one three weeks after wife’s lucky ace

A Village of St. Catherine man got a hole-in-one three weeks after wife’s lucky ace.

Richard Hayhoe, who splits his time between the Village of St. Catherine and East Lansing, Mich., got the hole-in-one on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the the Pimlico Executive Golf Course. It was his first hole-in-one.

“Richard’s first hole-in-one was also his first albatross, as it occurred on the Par 4, 232-yard 5th hole,” said his wife Lisa Hayhoe.

She got her first hole-in-one three weeks ago at Sweetgum Executive Golf Course.

