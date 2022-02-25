Villager’s son arrested after allegedly raiding 83-year-old father’s checkbook

A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly raiding his 83-year-old father’s checkbook.

Scott Michael Gambrazzio, 51, was arrested Thursday morning on nine counts of forgery.

His father went to the Lady Lake Police Department after discovering that his son had taken nine checks from his checkbook, which had been kept in the bedroom of his home on Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake.

Gambrazzio wrote nine checks to himself from his father’s account, totaling, $2,270, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The father told police that his son did not have access to his bank account unless he “was to pass away,” the report said.

Gambrazzio was sitting on the front porch of the home when officers arrived to interview him. He admitted he had taken the checks and cashed them without permission from his father. He confessed that he knew it was “wrong,” but said he needed the money for the doctor and urgent care, the report said. He made the checks out to himself and signed his father’s name.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.

In 2018, Gambrazzio was arrested after leaving UF Health-The Villages Hospital in “an apparently intoxicated state” while at the wheel of a golf cart. Last year, he was arrested after violating his probation.