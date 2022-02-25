86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...

Villager’s son arrested after allegedly raiding 83-year-old father’s checkbook

By Meta Minton
Scott Michael Gambrazzio
Scott Michael Gambrazzio

A Villager’s adult son was arrested after allegedly raiding his 83-year-old father’s checkbook.

Scott Michael Gambrazzio, 51, was arrested Thursday morning on nine counts of forgery.

His father went to the Lady Lake Police Department after discovering that his son had taken nine checks from his checkbook, which had been kept in the bedroom of his home on Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake.

Gambrazzio wrote nine checks to himself from his father’s account, totaling, $2,270, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The father told police that his son did not have access to his bank account unless he “was to pass away,” the report said.

Gambrazzio was sitting on the front porch of the home when officers arrived to interview him. He admitted he had taken the checks and cashed them without permission from his father. He confessed that he knew it was “wrong,” but said he needed the money for the doctor and urgent care, the report said. He made the checks out to himself and signed his father’s name.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.

In 2018, Gambrazzio was arrested after leaving UF Health-The Villages Hospital in “an apparently intoxicated state” while at the wheel of a golf cart. Last year, he was arrested after violating his probation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

PGA should give Trump and his golf courses a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the PGA and its treatment of former President Trump and his golf courses.

You don’t have to have a cross in your yard to be a good Christian

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Burning rather than recycling doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hacienda North resident questions a decision to burn recyclables in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos