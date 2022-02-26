National Invasive Species Awareness Week includes virtual workshop

Have you ever gone to the store or nursery and purchased a plant that then began to take over your yard? Some invasive species are prohibited for sale in Florida; however, many remain available. These plants can wreak havoc on our environment, economy and can be a general burden to society.

Each year, invasive plants, animals and diseases cause an estimated $179 million in damage to Florida agriculture.

This week, organizations across the country are participating in National Invasive Species Awareness Week to encourage the public to do their part in preventing damage caused by invasive species. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) experts are available to share actionable steps to prevent invasive species from wreaking havoc in your yard, communities and beyond.

UF/IFAS is holding a virtual workshop 3:30 p.m. Wednesday focusing on common invasive species that you might see often, that should be avoided or removed and replaced with Florida Friendly selections.

“Invasive plants are never the right plants,” said Tina McIntyre, UF/IFAS Extension Seminole County Florida-Friendly Landscaping agent. “Ornamental plants sometimes become invasive species in our natural lands and waterways.”

McIntire is one of four UF/IFAS Extension horticulture agents who wrote, “Plant this – Not That,” a guide to help people find safe alternatives to invasive ornamental plants, including trees, shrubs, vines and groundcovers.

The small, portable guide is designed for on-the-go use in the field for professionals and homeowners. There are 22 examples of an invasive plant that is commonly found for sale, including its description, distribution and range, and ecological threat. Each of these bad actors is paired with a list of beautiful non-invasive alternatives to plant instead.

The guide also features an introduction to invasive plants, a list of resources and a detailed bibliography for further study.

“We receive so many questions from homeowners and landscapers about invasive species terminology, why they matter and how they could help,” McIntyre said. “I needed a comprehensive resource for them so they could better understand that plant selection is really an issue of right plant, right place.”

“We want people to think more critically about the plants they select for their landscapes,” said Morgan Pinkerton, UF/IFAS Extension Seminole County agent in sustainable agriculture and food systems. “It is up to all of us to make more sustainable choices in the landscape, especially our professionals. Their choices can make impacts on an even larger scale. Avoiding invasive species, even those often still for sale, is an important step when we talk about long term sustainability of our environment.”

The guide is available for purchase at the UF/IFAS Extension Bookstore. For more information on purchasing native plants, visit the Florida Association of Native Nurseries website. A list of native and Florida-Friendly plants can be found on Ask IFAS.

“We want consumers to avoid plants that can be costly burdens to our economy, environment and society,” McIntyre said. “This book is a great tool for educators and others to be sure they pick plants for their landscape that are beneficial to the world around them.”

Partners of this project include funding from Seminole County Leisure Services, contributions from Rachel Gutner and Sandy Wilson and review by Central Florida CISMA and Deah Lieurance.

UF/IFAS has also put together a video series with information about plants to avoid and what to plant instead.