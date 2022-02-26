New Wildwood electrict charging station one of 627 across Florida

Duke Energy is celebrating the completion of its “Park & Plug” pilot program that resulted in the installation of 627 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Florida, including one at the Wildwood exit of Florida’s Turnpike.

“Our Florida customers deserve a cleaner and smarter energy future. Advancing the use of electric vehicles is a priority for Duke Energy that will benefit our communities and state for generations to come,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “This week we are proud to note this significant milestone as we further expand EV charging and reduce carbon emissions in Florida.”

As part of an agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), Duke launched the program in 2018 to expand access to EV charging stations and continue efforts to offer customers greater reliability, cleaner energy alternatives and innovative technology. Since that time, more than 600 EV chargers have been installed in easily accessible locations across Florida:

182 public level 2 chargers at local businesses.

52 DC Fast Chargers in public locations.

220 level 2 chargers in multi-unit dwellings.

173 level 2 chargers in workplaces.

The DC Fast Chargers are in strategic locations connecting major and key secondary corridors and evacuation routes in Florida. This creates critical infrastructure needed for EV adoption and helps reduce range anxiety.

S. 19/98 Corridor – Units installed at Apalachicola, Dunedin, Crystal River, Wakulla and Perry. These DC Fast chargers connect the scenic U.S. 19/98 highway from St. Petersburg to Apalachicola.

S. 98 – Three units installed in Chiefland.

S. 27 Corridor – Units installed in Sebring, Avon Park and Cagan’s Crossing.

I-4 Corridor – Units installed in Deltona, Sea World, Champions Gate and U.S. 27 Exit.

Florida Turnpike – Units installed at the Wildwood Exit, Turkey Lake Turnpike Service Plaza and Canoe Creek Turnpike Service Plaza.

Duke Energy Florida exceeded its goal for charger installation in low-income-qualified areas with 83 of the stations located in income-qualified census tracts. The company surpassed the PSC requirement of a minimum of 53 stations in low-income-qualified areas.

Additionally, the company worked closely with communities so drivers could conveniently explore Florida while charging their vehicles.

To find EV chargers near you, download the Greenlots app.