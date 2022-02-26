The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

To the Editor:
The Villages’ ending police presence at the square is one more nail in Spanish Springs’ coffin.
The reasons I loved living in The Villages are evaporating more and more quickly.
Regina Bennett
Village of Woodbury
To the Editor:
The Villages’ ending police presence at the square is one more nail in Spanish Springs’ coffin.
The reasons I loved living in The Villages are evaporating more and more quickly.
Regina Bennett
Village of Woodbury
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.