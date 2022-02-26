Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages will undergo remodeling

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages will undergo remodeling this summer.

Bidding for contractors for a “special project rebrand ” will begin in March. Work is expected to begin in June and be completed by August. The architect for the project is the Cuhaci Peterson architecture firm of Maitland.

The store opened in October 2017. It is a full-service grocery store with a large produce and health and beauty section. It also sells gasoline. It was the second Walmart store to be located within the “yellow lines” of The Villages. The first Walmart in The Villages was built at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.