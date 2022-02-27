A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

To the Editor:

I have had a little white cross in one of my plant containers for years. I cannot imagine that it would offend anyone. It is not a lawn ornament! It is only a symbol to the people in the home and others that know what that system stands for.

What is the big deal and why is The Villages spending so much money and causing the homeowners to spend money also? This is one reason why there should not be anonymous complaints. I have lived in Piedmont since 2003. If a neighbor has a concern, then go to that neighbor.

Jerry Van Iderstine

Village of Piedmont