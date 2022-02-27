Assisted living worker sentenced in wake of attack on co-worker

A worker at a local assisted living center has been sentenced in the wake of an attack on a co-worker.

Tiffany Dawn Chappell, 41, of Coleman, pleaded no contest earlier this month to a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. She has been placed on probation for one year.

The battery charge stems from Chappell’s arrest Nov. 14 at Banyan Residence Assisted Living Resort on County Road 101 in Oxford after an argument got “out of hand.” She had been in a “verbal disagreement” with a co-worker when another staffer intervened and tried to separate them, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. However, Chappell shoved the would-be peacemaker in the face with her right hand.

She also had been arrested in 2018 on a charge of battery.