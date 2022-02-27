74.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Attorney general warns that dating websites can lead to heartache

By Villages-News Editorial

Dating websites and applications are growing in popularity, with some estimates showing roughly 44 million Americans logged on to find companionship last year alone—26 million using a dating app on a smartphone.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning that along with the increase in users, comes an increase in fraud. The Federal Trade Commission reports that more than half a billion dollars were lost in 2021, and the prevalence of romance scams increased nearly 80 percet compared to 2020.

If you use one of these dating websites or apps, be cautious. Once a scammer successfully gains a victim’s trust, they begin laying traps to access personal or financial information. Victims can be pressured to send money, provide sensitive information or even ship valuable items and gifts to the scammer.

The attorney general’s office offers the following tips to avoid falling prey:

  • Only interact with verified profiles;
  • Never send money to anyone you meet online on a dating website;
  • Inform a trusted friend or family member before meeting a match in person; and
  • Ask detailed questions while staying alert to any inconsistencies in the conversation.

Many dating apps now offer enhanced security measures. Consider using a platform that offers background checks, profile verification and other screening tools to filter out fake profiles.

The attorney general offers additional information to protect yourself at MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.

