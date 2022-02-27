Bruce Hartog, 74, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on February 22, 2022. On February 25, 1946, he was born in New York, New York, and was the only son of David and Martha (Kiki) Hartog. Bruce enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Bruce married Kathy (Karmel) Hartog in 1971 and moved their family to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in 1975. Bruce worked for Broward Sheriff’s Office for twenty years as a Deputy Sheriff Detention Officer. After retiring from BSO, Bruce and Kathy moved to Wildwood, Florida. He loved spending time with friends and family, his pets, going fishing, woodworking, and welding. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathy Hartog. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Caraballo and her husband Roberto, Jamie Streeter and her husband Frank, and Jillian Hartog. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Skylar, Mackenzie, Ashley, Ethan, Emily, and Kaden, and many loving extended family members from the Pezzino and Karmel families.

A funeral will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. In place of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to an animal shelter of your choice.