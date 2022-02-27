63 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Bruce Hartog

By Staff Report
Bruce Hartog
Bruce Hartog

Bruce Hartog, 74, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away on February 22, 2022. On February 25, 1946, he was born in New York, New York, and was the only son of David and Martha (Kiki) Hartog. Bruce enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Bruce married Kathy (Karmel) Hartog in 1971 and moved their family to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in 1975. Bruce worked for Broward Sheriff’s Office for twenty years as a Deputy Sheriff Detention Officer. After retiring from BSO, Bruce and Kathy moved to Wildwood, Florida. He loved spending time with friends and family, his pets, going fishing, woodworking, and welding. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathy Hartog. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Caraballo and her husband Roberto, Jamie Streeter and her husband Frank, and Jillian Hartog. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Skylar, Mackenzie, Ashley, Ethan, Emily, and Kaden, and many loving extended family members from the Pezzino and Karmel families.

A funeral will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. In place of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos