Community Watch will be cracking down on sidewalk parking in The Villages

By Staff Report

Community Watch and local law enforcement officials have teamed up in a safety initiative to prevent golf cars and other vehicles from driving and parking on sidewalks and in other unauthorized areas.

A golf cart is parked on the sidewalk at Citizens First Bank at Lake Sumter Landing.

Not only is it in violation of District rules, but driving and parking on the sidewalks is deemed to be “extremely dangerous” for residents and guests enjoying a casual stroll through the community. Community Watch places red and black “WARNING” signs on vehicles parked in unauthorized areas. The warnings reference District Rules and are designed to educate vehicle operators of their parking infractions. Owners are given the opportunity to move their vehicles. As a last resort, drivers of vehicles repeatedly parked in violation of the District rules may be prohibited access to any District property.

