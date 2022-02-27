Former Villages hospital gastroenterologist surrenders license after arrest over girls’ nudies

A gastroenterologist who previously practiced at The Villages Regional Hospital has surrendered his medical license after his arrest in connection with nude photos of his girlfriend’s daughters.

Dr. Trinetra Vaidya voluntarily gave up his medical license on Feb. 17, according the Florida Department of Health.

The 46-year-old has been placed on felony probation through Dec. 9, 2030 on a charge of using a two-way device to commit a felony. The plea negotiation reached this past December in Seminole County Court enabled him to avoid conviction on more serious child pornography charges.

Vaidya, who practiced for years at Gastroenterology Associates at the Sharon L. Morse Medical Building, lost his privileges at The Villages Regional Hospital following his 2018 arrest. Vaidya and his girlfriend were arrested after she reportedly supplied him with photos of her nude daughters, ages 11 and 12. He had asked her for the pictures, as well as the girls’ panties, because it would “sexually gratify him.” At the time, he was living in a marbled-floored home on the third fairway of a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course in Windermere.

Vaidya also practiced at Lake Endoscopy Center in Summerfield. Vaidya graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1999. He completed an Internship, Residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.