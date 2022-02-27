83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Former Villages hospital gastroenterologist surrenders license after arrest over girls’ nudies

By Staff Report
Dr. Trinetra Vaidya
KODAK Digital Still Camera

A gastroenterologist who previously practiced at The Villages Regional Hospital has surrendered his medical license after his arrest in connection with nude photos of his girlfriend’s daughters.

Dr. Trinetra Vaidya voluntarily gave up his medical license on Feb. 17, according the Florida Department of Health.

The 46-year-old has been placed on felony probation through Dec. 9, 2030 on a charge of using a two-way device to commit a felony. The plea negotiation reached this past December in Seminole County Court enabled him to avoid conviction on more serious child pornography charges.

Vaidya, who practiced for years at Gastroenterology Associates at the Sharon L. Morse Medical Building, lost his privileges at The Villages Regional Hospital following his 2018 arrest. Vaidya and his girlfriend were arrested after she reportedly supplied him with photos of her nude daughters, ages 11 and 12. He had asked her for the pictures, as well as the girls’ panties, because it would “sexually gratify him.” At the time, he was living in a marbled-floored home on the third fairway of a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course in Windermere.

Vaidya also practiced at Lake Endoscopy Center in Summerfield. Vaidya graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1999. He completed an Internship, Residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident makes the case that a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thankful for a great neighbor

A Village of Ashland resident pays tribute to a neighbor who lives up to the idea that The Villages if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos