83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Husband and wife won’t be prosecuted over brawl blamed on lack of sex

By Meta Minton

A husband and wife won’t be prosecuted over a brawl that she blamed on a lack of sex.

Earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in connection with the Jan. 20 battery arrests of 52-year-old Jeanene Aust and 54-year-old William Aust.

Fruitland Park police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s camper just outside the city limits of Fruitland Park.

It appeared that the husband and wife had been drinking, and William Aust confirmed they had been consuming alcohol at the County Line Bar, “like we always do,” according to the arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeanene Aust, who struggled to stand up, claimed her husband had struck her across the face with an open hand. When she was asked to elaborate as to why the battery occurred, she said it was because they “were not having enough sexual intercourse.”

William Aust, who was sitting on the bed “unclothed,” claimed she slapped him first and the Iowa native slapped her “in retaliation,” the arrest report said. He had suffered a half-inch cut on the side of his face.

“Fearing further violence may occur if left unsupervised, both parties were placed into custody,” the deputy wrote in the report.

However, the prosecutor’s office described the altercation as “mutual combat” and declared the “primary aggressor undeterminable.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident makes the case that a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thankful for a great neighbor

A Village of Ashland resident pays tribute to a neighbor who lives up to the idea that The Villages if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos