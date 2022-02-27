Husband and wife won’t be prosecuted over brawl blamed on lack of sex

A husband and wife won’t be prosecuted over a brawl that she blamed on a lack of sex.

Earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in connection with the Jan. 20 battery arrests of 52-year-old Jeanene Aust and 54-year-old William Aust.

Fruitland Park police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s camper just outside the city limits of Fruitland Park.

It appeared that the husband and wife had been drinking, and William Aust confirmed they had been consuming alcohol at the County Line Bar, “like we always do,” according to the arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeanene Aust, who struggled to stand up, claimed her husband had struck her across the face with an open hand. When she was asked to elaborate as to why the battery occurred, she said it was because they “were not having enough sexual intercourse.”

William Aust, who was sitting on the bed “unclothed,” claimed she slapped him first and the Iowa native slapped her “in retaliation,” the arrest report said. He had suffered a half-inch cut on the side of his face.

“Fearing further violence may occur if left unsupervised, both parties were placed into custody,” the deputy wrote in the report.

However, the prosecutor’s office described the altercation as “mutual combat” and declared the “primary aggressor undeterminable.”