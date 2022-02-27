Mary Elizabeth Pittman Terry was born January 30, 1941, in Waycross, Georgia. She passed away at her daughter’s home on February 19, 2022. She was the daughter of Walter Ben Pittman and Bessie Phillips Pittman Hood. Elizabeth lived many years in Sumter County Florida. She attended Wildwood High School, was employed at Lassie’s Restaurant in Belleview, Florida. She also worked many years for the Sumter County School Board. In her well years, she enjoyed cooking for those who had the opportunity to eat at her table. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Terry Rainey, Lannie (Greg) Terry Moore; two grandchildren, Byron Rainey, and Landi Moore Dasher; Sister, Joan Kilgour. She was predeceased in death by her parents; husband, Norwood “Woody” Terry; daughter, Candy Terry; great-grandson, Camron Rainey; two siblings Bennie Pittman and Delores Hunter.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of Righteousness.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

There will be no Public Service and the burial will be private. Interment will be at Pine Level Cemetery Oxford, Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood, Florida.