63 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Mary Elizabeth Pittman Terry

By Staff Report
Mary Elizabeth Pittman Terry
Mary Elizabeth Pittman Terry

Mary Elizabeth Pittman Terry was born January 30, 1941, in Waycross, Georgia. She passed away at her daughter’s home on February 19, 2022. She was the daughter of Walter Ben Pittman and Bessie Phillips Pittman Hood. Elizabeth lived many years in Sumter County Florida. She attended Wildwood High School, was employed at Lassie’s Restaurant in Belleview, Florida. She also worked many years for the Sumter County School Board. In her well years, she enjoyed cooking for those who had the opportunity to eat at her table. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.  Mary Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Terry Rainey, Lannie (Greg) Terry Moore; two grandchildren, Byron Rainey, and Landi Moore Dasher; Sister, Joan Kilgour.  She was predeceased in death by her parents; husband, Norwood “Woody” Terry; daughter, Candy Terry; great-grandson, Camron Rainey; two siblings Bennie Pittman and Delores Hunter.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of Righteousness.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

There will be no Public Service and the burial will be private. Interment will be at Pine Level Cemetery Oxford, Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood, Florida.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos