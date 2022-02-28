Driver ticketed after three-vehicle crash on Morse Boulevard

A driver was ticketed after a three-vehicle crash Monday on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The man was driving a four-door silver vehicle at 12:18 p.m. southbound on Morse Boulevard when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light on San Marino Drive. The impact of the collision forced that vehicle into the rear of the vehicle ahead of it, also stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the silver vehicle was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

