Monday, February 28, 2022
Driver ticketed after three-vehicle crash on Morse Boulevard

By Staff Report

A driver was ticketed after a three-vehicle crash Monday on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The man was driving a four-door silver vehicle at 12:18 p.m. southbound on Morse Boulevard when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light on San Marino Drive. The impact of the collision forced that vehicle into the rear of the vehicle ahead of it, also stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of this vehicle was ticketed after a three-car crash on Morse Boulevard.

The driver of the silver vehicle was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

A Community Development District 1 supervisor recently called the addition of more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

