Eugene Endres

Monday, February 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Eugene “Gene” Endres, a 23 year resident of The Villages passed away on February 11, 2022 at the age of 86. Eugene was born Sept 25, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. He was a graduate of Riverside High School and worked for the ChemCentral Organization for 43 years. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserve for 8 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Diane; son, Scot; daughter, Kim; grandchildren, Joshua and Jessie Pearson; great grandchildren, Kylie, Ethan, and Norah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Endres; and younger brother, Edward. Gene enjoyed traveling to Europe every year, and cross country skiing with his ski group from Buffalo. But his biggest interest was building and remodeling our homes. To honor Gene’s wishes no funeral service will be held. Celebrate his life with your favorite memories of him.

