Expert to discuss vulnerability of U.S. grid system at Villagers for Trump event

A security expert will discuss the vulnerability of the United States’ power grid system at a Villagers for Trump event.

Tommy Waller, the director of security for the nation’s electronic grid infrastructure at the Center for Security policy will be the featured guest speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at the Villagers for Trump Rally at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door or to register in advance, visit villagersfortrump.org.

The U.S. electric grid is vulnerable to cyberattacks as well as extreme weather conditions resulting into lengthy and widespread blackouts and loss of electrical services. Russia, North Korea, Iran and China currently have the capability to launch cyberattacks that could disrupt U.S. critical infrastructure.

There are many catastrophic consequences of sustained power outage or loss of the grid. The Electro Magnetic Pulse Commission believes that many people will die for the lack of basic elements necessary to sustain life in dense urban and suburban communities.

Waller served with the U.S. Marines for 20 years and was a commanding officer of infantry and reconnaissance units.