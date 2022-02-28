70.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 28, 2022
type here...

Expert to discuss vulnerability of U.S. grid system at Villagers for Trump event

By Staff Report
Tommy Waller
Tommy Waller

A security expert will discuss the vulnerability of the United States’ power grid system at a Villagers for Trump event.

Tommy Waller, the director of security for the nation’s electronic grid infrastructure at the Center for Security policy will be the featured guest speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at the Villagers for Trump Rally at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door or to register in advance, visit villagersfortrump.org.

The U.S. electric grid is vulnerable to cyberattacks as well as extreme weather conditions resulting into lengthy and widespread blackouts and loss of electrical services. Russia, North Korea, Iran and China currently have the capability to launch cyberattacks that could disrupt U.S. critical infrastructure.

There are many catastrophic consequences of sustained power outage or loss of the grid. The Electro Magnetic Pulse Commission believes that many people will die for the lack of basic elements necessary to sustain life in dense urban and suburban communities.

Waller served with the U.S. Marines for 20 years  and was a commanding officer of infantry and reconnaissance units.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Dog owner left ‘present’ for those of us on the boardwalk

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reports that a dog and its owner left behind a “present” at the board walk at Lake Sumter Landing.

A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident makes the case that a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos