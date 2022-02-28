George “Alan” Plafchan of The Villages, Florida passed away on February 15th 2022 at the age of 81. He was born on March 5th 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. where he grew up. He was first son of George and Blanche Plafchan. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandmother Beatrice. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane L. Plafchan, his son Craig (Kathy), daughters Lori(Matt) and Kristie(Jim). He also leaves behind grandchildren Rachel, Erik, Katie, Lily and Luke, and great-grandson Anders. He graduated from Mackenzie High School in June 1958. George enlisted in the navy in 1959. There he achieved the rank of Aviation Electrician’s mate third class. He served the United States based at NAVSTA Rota, Spain. While there he also worked as a fire fighter. He was honorably discharged in November 1960. After which he returned to Detroit, Michigan. He married Diane L. Williams on July 7th 1962 in Detroit, Michigan. Together they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. They then settled into Dearborn, Michigan. There they raised a family, that benefited from loving parents who provided a nurturing and supportive home life. “Alan” and Diane became a fixture in the Dearborn area where they owned three different homes. Many friends and relatives frequented them there. George worked as Interior Trim Technician at Ford Motor Company for 32 years. He then retired from Ford Motor Company in 1998, and enjoyed many active years after his career ended. He was actively involved in his family life. Enjoyed outings with his children and friends in the many recreational vehicles they owned. He was an avid bowler and golfer throughout his active years. George was also very handy with home and vehicles repairs. Before his decline in health, “Alan” was most comfortable socializing with, and making new friends wherever he was. The family would like to thank all of the loved ones and dear friends for the care and compassion they showed after Georges passing. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in Michigan at a future date.