Jonathan Cooksey of The Villages, FL passed away on February 12, 2022 at the age of 76. Born in Pasadena, CA, he was the son of Norton and Margaret Cooksey. Jonathan was blessed to have his wife, Susan Cooksey, by his side for 21 wonderful years of marriage.

Jon was retired from GE, having spent 13 years as a Security Leader and Master Black Belt with the GE Retail Bank and several years working in Aviation. In retirement, he founded and served as President of Savvy Internet Security, a private investigation firm.

He loved the Lord dearly and was active at Northside Christian Church. His Faith, Family, Dogs and Career were the pride and joy of Jon’s life and he loved building relationships. If you were blessed to have met Jon, you knew in your heart he genuinely cared about you.

Jonathan is survived by wife, Susan Cooksey, his five children, daughters Misty Binkerd of Shelby, AL, Margaret Maine of Ponchatoula, LA, Jennifer Klaus of Tampa, FL, Megan Whittaker of Middletown, DE, and his son Jonathan M Cooksey of Marathon, FL. He has 14 grandchildren, Nicole Bellflower, Christian Binkerd, Brennan Binkerd, Saren Binkerd, Molly Maine, Madison Maine, Mallory Maine, Kennedy Klaus, Eryn Klaus, Ben Klaus, Alex Whittaker, Zack Whittaker, Anna Whittaker, and Jonathan Randall Cooksey. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Lily Joiner, Violet Bentley, Samwise Bentley, Skylar Binkerd, and Sterling Binkerd.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Northside Christian Church, 3115 Eagles Nest Rd, Fruitland Park, FL on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 3:00pm.

Donations can be made in Jonathan’s memory to the Northside Christian Church Building Fund, 3115 Eagles Nest Rd., Fruitland Park, FL 34731 or the Dobie Rescue Ranch, a non-profit rescue, located at 8087 N. Lazy Trail, Crystal River, FL 34428. http://www.dobieranchrescue.com