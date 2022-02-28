Man with methamphetamine apprehended in stolen vehicle at Sam’s Club

A man was apprehended in a stolen vehicle at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Earl Lee Dorey, 33, of Summerfield, was parked “for several hours” on Friday in the red Chevrolet Equinox in the store’s parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been reported as stolen in Sumter County.

Dorey “was very lethargic” and indicated he did not know where he was or how he had gotten there, the report said. A check revealed he was wanted on warrants in Marion and Lake counties.

He was found to be in possession of .4 grams of methamphetamine as well as a clear glass pipe.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $29,000 bond.