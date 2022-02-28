70.4 F
The Villages
Monday, February 28, 2022
Mardi Gras party kicks off on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

The Mardi Gras party will get rolling at 3 p.m. with market vendors, food trucks and stilt walkers. Performers will include the Original Villages Belly Dancers, The Villages Cheerleaders and the Sweet and Sassy Line Dancers.

The Jammin’ Jambalaya Band will be performing at the pavilion.

Mardi Gras will also include the Mardi Paw March benefitting the humane society. Villagers are encouraged to dress up their pups and take part in a costume contest.

