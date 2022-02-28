Stonecrester arrested with drugs after crash at County Road 466 and U.S. 301

A Stonecrester was arrested with drugs after an automobile crash at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Alexandria Alexis Wells, 29, who lives at 11750 SE 173rd Road at the 55+ community in Summerfield, was driving a gold Pontiac involved in the crash at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Wells was identified at the scene by her Ohio identification card. Dispatch confirmed Wells was driving on a suspended license.

A search of her vehicle turned up marijuana, a vape pen which contained a waxy liquid, alprazolam and tramadol hydrochloride.

The Freehold, N.J. native was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared she was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she booked on several drug charges. Bond was set at $8,500.