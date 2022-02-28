72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 28, 2022
type here...

We need President Trump more than ever

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Where is President Trump? We need him more than ever. This conflict would not have happened under his watch. Unlike Obama, who went around apologizing for this country and how bad it was, President Trump was very proud of the USA and he demanded the other countries respect, which he got.
I just hope we can survive until he can get back in the White House. This country, under the direction of Sleepy Joe and Giggles Harris, doesn’t have a chance.
Hope the individual who sent my article dated 9/17/19 to Gainesville, will forward this one to them. He did it out of interest for the organization when in fact he did it to impress the staff and get brownie points. Hope he had success, as I have no trust or respect for the individual and I know who it is. The picture did not identify any organization, you only recognized the color of the shirt. Look again. Want to thank Larry Moran for his articles. He is right on. God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.

Betty Cunningham
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Dog owner left ‘present’ for those of us on the boardwalk

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reports that a dog and its owner left behind a “present” at the board walk at Lake Sumter Landing.

A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident makes the case that a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos