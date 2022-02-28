We need President Trump more than ever

To the Editor:

Where is President Trump? We need him more than ever. This conflict would not have happened under his watch. Unlike Obama, who went around apologizing for this country and how bad it was, President Trump was very proud of the USA and he demanded the other countries respect, which he got.

I just hope we can survive until he can get back in the White House. This country, under the direction of Sleepy Joe and Giggles Harris, doesn’t have a chance.

Hope the individual who sent my article dated 9/17/19 to Gainesville, will forward this one to them. He did it out of interest for the organization when in fact he did it to impress the staff and get brownie points. Hope he had success, as I have no trust or respect for the individual and I know who it is. The picture did not identify any organization, you only recognized the color of the shirt. Look again. Want to thank Larry Moran for his articles. He is right on. God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.

Betty Cunningham

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens