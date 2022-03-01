$23.4 million in funding secured for ‘affordable’ assisted living next to The Villages

A $23.4 million construction loan has been extended for an “affordable” assisted living facility to be built adjacent to The Villages.

The loan has been secured for Stonegate at Wildwood, a 130-unit housing development in Oxford. It will be located on County Road 472 (Rainey Trail) across from Lake Miona Shores. Stonegate at Wildwood will be a two-story property located on an approximately 3.9-acre parcel.

Stonegate at Wildwood is the second “middle market” community being developed by Stonegate. This project will be the first affordable middle-market community in The Villages metro area and offer rates up to $1,000 less than the competition.