74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...

$23.4 million in funding secured for ‘affordable’ assisted living next to The Villages

By Staff Report

A $23.4 million construction loan has been extended for an “affordable” assisted living facility to be built adjacent to The Villages.

The loan has been secured for Stonegate at Wildwood, a 130-unit housing development in Oxford. It will be located on County Road 472 (Rainey Trail) across from Lake Miona Shores. Stonegate at Wildwood will be a two-story property located on an approximately 3.9-acre parcel.

This map shows the location of Stonegate on County Road 472
This map shows the location of Stonegate on County Road 472.
The sign at Stonegate at Wildwood touts 22affordable22 assisted living
The sign at Stonegate at Wildwood touts “affordable” assisted living.
A rendering of Stonegate at Wildwood
A rendering of Stonegate at Wildwood.

Stonegate at Wildwood is the second “middle market” community being developed by Stonegate. This project will be the first affordable middle-market community in The Villages metro area and offer rates up to $1,000 less than the competition.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sorry Syd Tenenbaum, but information is readily available

A Village of Pinellas resident responds to a Villager who objects to publication of information that he believes should be kept private.

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos