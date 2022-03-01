Congressman Webster co-sponsors bipartisan Russian leadership travel ban

Congressman Daniel Webster is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation aimed at Russia in response to the attack on Ukraine.

The Republican who represents The Villages has joined with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, in introducing H.R. 6853, the Russian Travel Sanctions for a Democratic Ukraine Act. This legislation is a direct response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and would establish a comprehensive travel ban on Russian government officials and members of the Russian oligarchy.

“President Putin is an evil dictator and his invasion into Ukraine must not succeed,” said Webster. “The travel sanctions outlined in this bill expand on sanctions announced by President Biden and ensure Russian elites feel the pain for Putin’s unconscionable attack on Ukraine and its people.”

The banned representatives of Russian leadership would include:

All government officials;

All oligarchs;

Any employee of a state-owned company; and

Any employee of a company that receives state funding

The visa restrictions would be implemented in coordination with NATO nations and other allies.