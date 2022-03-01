Nearly 30 years later and he’s still amazed at how much I can eat

I have been in the restaurant business most of my life. I have both worked and been an invited guest to many events at many different venues. Yet sometimes, something new grabs my attention, and I immediately think, “Wow, what a great idea!”

When one of my nieces graduated from high school, her family threw her the most elaborate party I had ever attended. Maria’s paternal side of the family is from the island of Tonga, where she is considered a princess. The event was held in their neighborhood’s Country Club facility in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a full-blown authentic pig roast.

When you entered the dining hall, spotlighted in the dead center of the room, was a succulent roasted pig weighing well over 100 pounds. Beautifully displayed as the centerpiece of the entire buffet, it made me feel like I had just stepped onto the island. An extensive salad bar, several serving stations, and an extravagant array of cheese and fruit accented by a picture-perfect palm tree made of pineapple peels and fresh palm fronds surrounding the centerpiece.

Everything was as lavish as it could be and not only visually appealing but extremely tasty. While taking it all in, I happened to stumble over to a preparation table that I had never encountered before. It was called a “Potato Martini” section. Here you could have an attendant fill a Martini glass with buttered mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes. Then you get to choose from all the different toppings that were available. There were bacon bits, sour cream, chives, mini marshmallows, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. It was indeed a potato heaven – like a cross between a dessert and a cocktail that I was about to get intoxicated on. And this was all alongside the chunk of pork my husband was carving me.

Too bad for Joe, the barbarian that he became. Once he saw that pig waiting to be sliced into, he ran to be the first to get his hand on the carving knife, but he ended up being the last person to eat. Because he was doing it so well, he got stuck serving the entire party before he could walk away. Sure, he was picking between each slice; he didn’t care about etiquette. It wasn’t like he was on the clock.

All I could think of was, “If the employee meals are anything like what I was indulging in, sign me up. I’ll work for food!”

It was undoubtedly one of the best dining experiences I have ever had. Sure, my parents brought me to several high-scale, formal affairs when I was younger, and I have had the pleasure of being on about a dozen cruises. So, I learned early off to appreciate food.

Luckily, I grew up in a family that loved to explore all ethnic cuisines and encouraged me always to try new things. “Enjoy what you eat. Don’t just eat to survive,” my dad would say.

So, much like the Goldstein girls, my DeMarco daughters grew up with caviar tastebuds and princess standards when it came to dining out. They are not the type to settle for hamburgers when craving steak either.

I’ll never forget my first date with my husband, Joe. We had already worked together for a couple of months, and we had hung out a few times with mutual friends, but this was our first actual date. His choice. He asked me. I just agreed as I like to remind him!

Again, I like to eat, and I could put it away like any grown man. When the waiter came to take our order, I said, “I’d like the ribeye steak and stuffed shrimp combination with a loaded baked potato.” Then I added the salad bar and was considering an appetizer when I looked up and noticed Joe’s facial expression. I wasn’t sure if he was mentally calculating my tab or questioning if my petite body would eat any of the food I had just ordered.

I looked him in the eyes with my most genuine smile and promised that I would not waste any food while on our date. Then I told him, “If you need us to share the cost, I don’t mind paying my own way. I have my own American Express card, and daddy still covered the monthly bill. So if you can’t afford me, I understand,” I added sarcastically.

Oddly, nearly 30 years later, Joey is still paying my food bill, and he is still astonished by what his pint-sized wife can consume without ever gaining a pound. Regrettably, he says, “I gain weight just watching her eat!”

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com