Tuesday, March 1, 2022
By Staff Report
Raymond Matt Treinen, age 79, passed away on February 14, 2022 in The Villages, FL in the care of Hospice. Ray suffered for many years with numerous health issues and is finally at peace with his Savior. Ray is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Ann, of West Bend, WI and his daughter, Lisa, of Jackson, WI. Ray was born on June 30, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to parents George and Anita Treinen. He graduated from MSOE with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and after 25 years as an Engineer became a Real Estate Broker which he loved. Ray was a great family man and a loving husband and father. Ray was an active man who was deeply involved in softball, golf his church in WI and Real Estate.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 19, 2022 at the Coconut Grove Rec Center in the Villages, FL. from 1 to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

~I want to thank my wonderful children, Brian and Lisa, from the bottom of my heart for all of their love and support thru this very difficult last year. I could not have done it without them. Your Dad and I love you very much.

