Tamara W. Ellis, age 79, passed away from complications of scleroderma on December 17, 2021, in The Villages, FL. Tamara is survived by her husband, David, her daughter, Lisa, of Las Vegas, NV; and her son, Stephen, of York, PA. and 4 grandchildren. Tamara was born on February 14, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Earl and Frances Worthen. In June 1963, she graduated from UCLA with a degree in elementary education and, after marrying David, became an Air Force wife and mother. After spending many years moving and resettling with the Air Force, she began employment as an elementary reading specialist in her new hometown of Brookfield, CT. She taught and tutored at Center Elementary School for more than 25 years. In 2010, she and David moved to The Villages to enjoy their senior years. Here, she found new interests including forming a reading club, learning to play mah-jong, and finding a new artistic challenge in pine needle basketry. She also enjoyed walking through many public gardens in the area with Dave, including The Villages Butterfly Garden, cited below.

A memorial service is scheduled for Tamara on Saturday, March 12, at 11:00 am at the Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society | 3990 E. SR 44 in Wildwood, FL. Flower arrangements may be sent to Baldwin Brothers at the above address.

Donations may be made to: The Autoimmune Registry and Butterfly Gardens Club.