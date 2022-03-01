Woman arrested on DUI charge while driving on I-75 from The Villages to Tampa

A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge while traveling on Interstate 75 from The Villages to Tampa.

Catherine Charleen Zukowski, 23, of Tampa, was driving a red Hyundai Elantra on Sunday evening when an off-duty Leesburg police officer noticed her erratic driving, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He approached the vehicle which had pulled to the side of the road near Mile Marker 320. He identified himself as a police officer and attempted to take the keys out of the Hyundai. Zukowski tried to drive away and struck the off-duty officer in the face “several times.” Several Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene, along with FHP.

She told a trooper that she had been driving from The Villages to Tampa and consumed “two screwdriver alcoholic beverages.” Zukowski said she was skeptical that the off-duty police officer was actually a law enforcement officer. She said she felt “uncomfortable” and tried to drive away.

Zukowski performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .142 and .147 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.