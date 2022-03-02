72-year-old Villager killed in crash near Village of Bradford

A 72-year-old Villager was killed in a crash Wednesday morning near the Village of Bradford.

The woman was at the wheel of a sedan at 10:44 a.m. westbound on County Road 468/Warm Springs Avenue, west of South Timber Trail when she lost control of the vehicle for an “unknown reason,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a culvert and collided with a concrete wall. She was transported to an area hospital where she died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The report noted she had been wearing her seat belt.