Contractor named for new 7-Eleven at Lake Ella Road at U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A contractor has been named for the construction of a new 7-Eleven with a car wash to be built at Lake Ella Road at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Mike Purdy Construction Inc. of Tampa was the successful bidder for the project. The companies national clients have included McDonald’s Corporation, Publix super markets, Pollo Tropical, Panda Express, Atlanta Bread Company, the Hillsborough County School Board, Mobil Oil and Circle K.

The new gas station, convenience store and car wash will be located across from Leisure Living Furniture.

The owner of the new gas station will be 7-Eleven Inc. of Irving, Texas. The project engineer is Core States Group of Rogers, Ark.

Drawings show an entrance into the 7-Eleven off Lake Ella Road and an exit from the station as a right turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The 7-Eleven project comes at a time when 7-Eleven is enlarging its footprint in around The Villages. The former Shell station at Colony Plaza has been transformed into a 7-Eleven and the same thing is happening at the former BP station on the Historic Side of The Villages. In that case, the Lady Lake Commission forced the developer of the project to accommodate a historic live oak which was to have been cut down to make room for a car wash.

In Wildwood, 7-Eleven took over the convenience store at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301. Also, a new 7-Eleven has opened up on County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza.