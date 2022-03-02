50.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Deborah Vannienwenhove passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on February 26, 2022. Deborah was born in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduating from high school, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in RAF Mildenhall England where she met her husband Gerry. In 1988, she was selected as USAF Supply Technician of the Year. With numerous tours, both stateside and overseas, Debbie retired from the USAF in 1995 after a 20-year career with the rank of Master Sergeant. She relocated to Flintstone, Maryland as a caregiver for her mother and brother. After they both passed, Debbie and Gerry moved to The Villages, Florida in 2009. Debbie’s interests were vast, to include cooking, baking, gardening, interior decorating, pet sitting, traveling and had the ability to fix just about anything. Like her husband, she loved helping people and had a great love of animals. Debbie was a very hard worker who loved new challenges. Deborah is survived by her loving and dedicated husband Gerry of 44 years, her mother-in-law Lucienne, step-daughter Jennifer Munn (Frank), grandchildren Chelsea, Coral, Macie, Lilly and Jonathan plus great grandchildren McKenzie and Beau, brother-in-law Charles Wood, brother-in-law Pascal Vannienwenhove (Christy), nieces Nicole Stamper, Leanna Vannienwenhove, nephew Jimmy Wood and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Ellis and Eileen Sterry, father-in-law Gerard, brother James, sister Sandra Wood, niece Vickie Reardon, and step-son Jerry. Deborah was loved by her many friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will take place Sunday, March 6, 2022, 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida where military honors will be given. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to any animal rescue would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

