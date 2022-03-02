79 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Golf cart driver arrested on DUI charge during Mardi Gras at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Joseph Anthony DiDonato
A man driving a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge during Mardi Gras festivities on Fat Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.

Joseph Anthony DiDonato, 24, of Lakeside Landings, was driving the Yamaha golf cart at about 8 p.m. in the area of Lake Sumter Landing at Lake Shore Drive when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed its headlights were not illuminated. The Greenfield, Mass. native also failed to stop at a stop sign.

During a traffic stop, DiDonato complained that the golf cart’s headlights were not working. The deputy noted that DiDonato had “glassy, bloodshot, watery eyes” and the smell “of an alcoholic beverage” was coming from his mouth.

DiDonato admitted he had been drinking and an open bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey was found in the golf cart.

DiDanto participated in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude that DiDanto’s “normal faculties were impaired,” the arrest report said. He provided breath samples that registered .097 and .096 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was ticketed for the open container violation and was issued warnings for the stop sign/headlights violations.

DiDonato was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

