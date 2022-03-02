50.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Harvard Dale Kauffman

By Staff Report
Harvard Dale Kauffman
Harvard Dale Kauffman

Harvard Dale Kauffman, age 101, passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2022. He was born January 18, 1921, in New Plymouth, Idaho. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II from 1940-1945. Harvard called Seattle, Washington home for many years while he was a pilot for United Airlines. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, who loved to travel and have a good time. His helpful nature and wry wit will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death, by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances, who passed away in 2014. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Marianne Day of Coldwater, Mississippi. He is survived by daughters Dale Taylor, Carol White and Sharon Wilson (Stephen). Harvard leaves behind six grandchildren, Troy Day, Leslie Russell, Ashley Wolfson, Amber Sirajeddine, Spencer White and Allison White.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

