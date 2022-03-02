I support Ukraine and vaccines

76.4 F
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So the Villagers for Trump thought on Monday that the most pressing issue of the day was supporting a doomed copycat Trucker Protest against vaccine mandates? They must not have noticed that across the country these and mask mandates are being dropped. Why? Because medical heroes and true American patriots have unselfishly done the right thing to protect our society as a whole regardless of political beliefs.
And with Russia’s war crime against the Ukraine being the most existential threat to worldwide democracy, why don’t you use your numbers and resources to support them and reject Putin, regardless of your leader’s bizarre supplication to him?

Casey Marr
Village of Pine Ridge

 

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages Villagers for Trump to stand up for Ukraine and drop their opposition to vaccinations.

