Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Magistrate approves site plan for large apartment development near Millennium Park

By Marv Balousek

A site plan for a large apartment development next to Wildwood’s Millennium Park was endorsed by Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt with conditions at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The site plan for the project’s initial phase calls for 278 apartments, 10 carriage houses and 42 town homes on about 22 acres.

The plan is part of a $110-million mixed-used development proposed a year ago by Blount Development Group of Wildwood and Chance Wildwood, a Delaware company. The entire development includes 320 one- to three-bedroom, non-age-restricted apartments, 150 senior independent living apartments and 100,000 square feet of medical and office space.

Holt said issues must be addressed before the site plan is approved by the city commission. They include easements for driveway connections and easements for retention pond construction.

Apartments are expected to include a mix of town homes, duplexes, carriage homes and garden-style units. A resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grills and walking paths are among the planned amenities.

The site plan shows apartment buildings arranged in a square around a central area with parking and landscaping. A dog park and dog wash are at the northwest corner of the site and several bike racks are marked.

The project’s location close to the center of Wildwood means tenants will have easy access to the Wildwood Community Center, Millennium Park and Brownwood shopping and restaurants. Children can ride their bikes or walk to or from school.

