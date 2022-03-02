Mary Imogene Atkinson, 87, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, in her Mistywood apartment, Roseville, California, on February 20, 2022. Mary was born at home in Peoli, Ohio, to Joseph Arthur and Elma Taylor. Mary was educated in a one-room schoolhouse and learned the value of hard work and determination on her family’s dairy farm. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Columbus, Ohio, to attend secretarial school. She was a secretary for the Columbus Public Schools. The highlight of her career was when she served as the Secretary for the Director of Vocational Education housed at the Fort Hayes Career Center. She also worked evenings and weekends at the Lazarus department store where her personality flourished and customers always asked for her, “the hosiery lady”. After retirement, she frequently traveled and eventually moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2008 where she learned to love the game of golf – and got her first hole-in-one at the age of 80! Mary was an avid gardener and OSU Buckeye fan. Mary was a very special person who everyone instinctively loved for her kind heart, gracious demeanor, and warm spirit. Mary had a unique ability to make everyone feel special with her glowing compliments and sincerity, even if it was the first time they met. Preceded in death by Taylor siblings Evelyn, Marion, Joseph, Edgar, and Janice; daughter, Julie Cherng (2001), and husbands, Robert E. Games (1984) and Kenneth Atkinson (2016). Mary is survived by son, Thomas Bell-Games (Rosina) of WA, daughter Molly Anderson (Randy) and son-in-law, Honda Cherng from CA; grandchildren: Eoin Bell-Games, Alina Bell-Games (Leonard Moore), Alex and Leo Cherng, Lauren Anderson, and Robert (Audrey) Anderson; and one great grandchild, Ezra Moore. The family is planning a private gathering for later this summer.

Special thanks to the Mistywood Retirement Community for welcoming Mary to California and instantly making her feel at home, loved, and cared for – particularly by her loving care-taker, Cristy DeFord. One may find a measure of comfort in knowing that life will go on… yet it will have a different feel or “flavor” with the void Gene’s absence leaves in our lives and in our hearts. She will be so missed.