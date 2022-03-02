Residents encouraged to enroll in Sumter Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

Seats are still available for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Academy Class, a free 8-week educational course about the operations of the sheriff’s office. Classes will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting March 9, at Ezell Regional Recreation Center, 769 Marilee Place.

Citizens will have the opportunity to learn what the Sheriff’s Office is doing for the citizens of Sumter County. Each class will focus on a different division of the Sheriff’s Office with speakers from that division.

To enroll or receive more information about, call Theresa Cooper at the Villages Sheriff’s Annex Office at (352) 689-4604.

Here are the speakers and topics for each class: