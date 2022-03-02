Suspected drug dealer arrested after three-vehicle crash on Morse Boulevard

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a three-vehicle crash on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

Russell Kornegay, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a silver four-door Ford Focus at 12:18 p.m. Monday southbound on Morse Boulevard when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a traffic light on San Marino Drive.

The impact of the collision forced that vehicle into the rear of the vehicle ahead of it, also stopped at the traffic light.

The civilian traffic investigator from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and suspected that Kornegay was under the influence of narcotics. Backup deputies arrived on the scene, including a K-9 unit. The dog alerted on the Ford Focus, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search turned up 53 grams of amphetamine. In addition, a loaded syringe was found in Kornegay’s pocket along with a burnt cigarette containing marijuana.

The Sandalwood Condominiums resident was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. He “became excited” when he thought ER personnel were going to take a sample of his blood with a syringe. He said he did not want to give a sample of his blood because he was “afraid” of syringes, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested on charges of trafficking in amphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and driving under the influence. Kornegay was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.