Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I personally want to thank each and every person who donated to our cause and those who purchased tickets for our monetary drawing. While at the Strawberry Festival this past weekend, we met so many wonderful individuals, couples and families who we spoke with. We even had the opportunity to explain to Vietnam veterans what our chapter does and what we stand for. With that, many have asked for membership applications to join the largest chapter in this state. Once again, we all thank you for making our chapter the best in the state.

Mike Race

Village of Buttonwood

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036