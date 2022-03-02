76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I personally want to thank each and every person who donated to our cause and those who purchased tickets for our monetary drawing. While at the Strawberry Festival this past weekend, we met so many wonderful individuals, couples and families who we spoke with. We even had the opportunity to explain to Vietnam veterans what our chapter does and what we stand for. With that, many have asked for membership applications to join the largest chapter in this state. Once again, we all thank you for making our chapter the best in the state.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the support they receive here in The Villages.

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sorry Syd Tenenbaum, but information is readily available

A Village of Pinellas resident responds to a Villager who objects to publication of information that he believes should be kept private.

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos